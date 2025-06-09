[File Photo]

Women from Sigatoka came in numbers to showcase their talent at the opening of the 8th Fiji national women’s expo at the Vodafone Arena on Tuesday.

Tapa craft maker, Anareta Tiriu, shares her knowledge of tapa making from her island in Vatulele, compared to what is seen amongst youths and in occasions nowadays.

“Most people nowadays choose the tapa depending on the design and how it looks, ignoring the significance it holds”.

She adds that the tapas the chiefs wear are different to those of other people; Tiriu says that the tapas worn come in three different colored pieces.

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“The tapa is worn layer after layer without the need of a garland; the traditional way of designing is through the use of a stick from a mangrove tree”.

Tiriu says that most people nowadays label every tapa as “Kumi”; she further explains that not every long piece of is considered a kumi, but the plain brown colored one.

She encourages women that if they are alive and active, nothing should be impossible, and to believe in themselves.