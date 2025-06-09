[Source: File]

Fiji’s national under-17 football team will begin its FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco tomorrow.

The Junior Bula Boys will play their opening match at Aspire Zone’s Pitch 7 in Qatar at 4am FJT.

Fiji has been drawn in Group H alongside Morocco, Spain and China PR.

The side heads into the tournament after completing a training camp in the United Arab Emirates, where it played international friendly matches against Tajikistan, Vietnam and Venezuela.

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The matches gave the players exposure to different playing styles while providing the coaching staff with an opportunity to assess combinations and match fitness before travelling to Qatar.

Fiji will be making its second appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, following its debut in 2025.

Following the Morocco encounter, Fiji will face Spain at 12.30am on Tuesday, November 24, at Aspire Zone’s Pitch 4.

The Junior Bula Boys will complete their group-stage campaign against China PR at 3am on Friday, November 27, at Pitch 3.