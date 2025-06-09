Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says reducing the number of ministers in Cabinet would make little difference to overall government spending.

He was responding to Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma, who proposed a smaller Cabinet to reduce Government cost at the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall in Nadi.

Sharma pointed to a gap of about $1 billion between the government’s $4.8 billion budget and its $3.8 billion in revenue.

He also questioned whether Fiji could afford a two-chamber Parliament under the proposed constitutional changes.

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“And when you look at Bill 32, you’re asking for a Senate and House of Reps. So, again, my input there would be, can we afford such a big Parliament?”

Kamikamica says figures from the Finance Minister show the cost of ministers has risen from five million to ten million dollars.

He questioned how much a five-million-dollar saving would achieve and asked whether those calling for deeper cuts would also reduce civil service spending.

“Because if you want to go hard on capital expenditure, what, are you going to cut the civil service? Ministers, like the cost of the current ministers, I just got a download from the Minister of Finance today. It’s increased from five to ten million. So you’re going to save five million. What’s that going to do?”

Former Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says spending and debt remain concerns.

He says economic and tax reforms helped bring down the size of Fiji’s debt relative to its economy.

“Government expenditure is always an issue. Debt is always an issue. When we came into government, we inherited a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 90 percent from the previous lot. And we put in place very clear, sound economic policy agenda, tax reforms, et cetera, which were opposed by some, and we were able to bring debt-to-GDP ratio down to somewhere around 76, 77 percent.”

Kamikamica says anyone proposing deeper cuts should spell out which parts of the budget they would reduce and how they would still fund priorities such as infrastructure.