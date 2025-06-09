[Source: File]

Former Army captain Dale Tonawai says Friday’s 75th Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl will be a major occasion for both teams and a milestone in efforts to unite the forces against drugs.

Army and Police have spent weeks preparing for the clash at HFC Stadium in Suva.

Tonawai says he expects both sides to rise to the challenge.

“For us organisers, it’s a milestone, especially as we try to bring the two forces together to stand as one in the fight against drugs in Fiji.”

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Tonawai, who has also captained the Army rmteam, describes the Sukuna Bowl as unlike other provincial competitions.

“It’s said that if you haven’t played in the Sukuna Bowl, you haven’t played rugby,” he said. “Even when you wear the Fiji jumper or provincial jumpers, it’s a different story altogether. When it comes to Sukuna, it determines where your legacy lies.”

He encourages fans, families and colleagues from both forces to attend and support the event.

“Join hands together on this occasion and stand together for a drug-free Fiji.”

The Sukuna Bowl starts tomorrow with basketball, volleyball, touch rugby, football and rugby league.

Overseas fans can watch the football, rugby league plus the women’s and men’s rugby matches live on VITI+ for tomorrow and Friday for $99.

Tomorrow’s football match starts at 10am and rugby league at 1:30pm.

On Friday, the women’s rugby game kicks off at 11am with the Sukuna Bowl clash at 4pm.