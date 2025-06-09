[Photo: FILE]

The licensing process for solar energy installations in Fiji is being simplified with the launch of a new online portal by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The digital platform replaces the previous manual application system and allows electrical contractors to apply for generation licences and track their applications online.

FCCC Chief Executive Seinikavika Jiuta says the portal makes it easier for businesses to participate in the renewable energy sector.

“It used to take about two to three months depending on the documentation, because we’ve got a huge long list of checklists, whether it’s the land documentation and any approvals even from EFL, they must provide all those documents. But now, it can all be done through the portal.”

Article continues after advertisement

The new portal is expected to reduce administrative requirements while improving transparency and regulatory oversight.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the initiative will also create opportunities for local solar installers, electrical contractors and small businesses.

He says simplifying the licensing process will allow businesses to focus more on their business operations.

“By simplifying the licensing process, we are reducing time and administrative burdens associated with doing business. This allows enterprises to focus resources more on delivering services, expanding operations, and creating employment.”

The portal applies to electrical generation systems rated above five kilowatts, which are required to obtain a licence under the Electricity Act.