[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

Fiji’s push for stronger ocean action at COP31 has been followed by the launch of a new compact aimed at improving access to climate finance for coastal projects.

The COP31 Presidency unveiled the Antalya Ocean and Seas Compact on Tuesday, following a pledge made at the Pacific Pre-COP in Fiji.

COP31 Pacific Envoy for the Ocean Inia Seruiratu says protecting the ocean is critical to food security and livelihoods across the region.

“For Pacific nations, the ocean is economy, food security, and a way of life. It sustains billions of people and is a vital regulator of the global climate.”

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The compact encourages countries to include stronger ocean measures in their national climate plans.

It also calls on financial institutions and other partners to make funding easier to access for projects that protect marine ecosystems and help coastal communities adapt to climate change.

Türkiye and Australia are working together to improve access to finance for ocean and coastal projects, particularly in small island developing states such as Fiji.

UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson says the compact delivers on the promise made by the COP31 Presidency in Fiji. He says protecting the ocean must go hand in hand with a transition away from burning fossil fuels.

COP31 President Murat Kurum says coastal restoration and better early-warning systems are among the solutions already available. He says the challenge is connecting those projects with the expertise, partners and finance needed to carry them out.

A separate initiative launched alongside the compact aims to restore at least 20 percent of degraded priority coastlines by 2035 and expand early-warning systems for vulnerable coastal communities.