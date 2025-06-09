[Photo: Investment Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Investment Fiji has won four awards at the South Pacific Stock Exchange Annual Awards in Suva, marking the first time the agency has claimed four honours at the event.

Its 2024 to 2025 Annual Report took out the Gold Award for Annual Report of the Year in the unlisted category, alongside all three Merit Awards for presentation and content,

reporting and disclosure, and best management commentary.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the recognition reflects the work of every department and reinforces the statutory body’s duty to report clearly on how public funds are used.

The report records 228 project wins and more than one billion dollars in proposed investment, well above its $660 million target.

For the first time, Investment Fiji also published a breakdown of investor issues raised with 34 government agencies and stakeholders, noting that 151 of 228 issues were resolved.

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Chetty says future reports will focus on tracking projects beyond initial commitments so Fijians can see how planned developments and local exporters progress over time.