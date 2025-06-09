Excitement is building in camp as the Crest Fiji A squad prepares for the PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge, which gets underway next week.

Team manager Maseka Tabaiwalu says the players have been putting in the hard yards during preparations and are eager to take the court.

For Tabaiwalu, the tournament also marks his first international tour with the national team, an experience he describes as an eye-opening one.

He says the team understands the importance of the tournament and is encouraging the players to make the most of the opportunity to test themselves against some of the world’s top-ranked teams.

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“They have all been working hard and they just can’t wait to get on the court. We know it won’t be easy, but we are ready and I am sure the girls have what it takes to compete against the best.”

The Crest Fiji A side begins its campaign against Papua New Guinea on Monday.