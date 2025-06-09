Source: Entertainment Weekly

Don’t expect the new season of Glee to gloss over the deaths of its cast members.

“We’re still figuring a lot of it out,” series co-creator Ian Brennan told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “That’s going to be part of it, that sadness and that loss.”

Glee’s original cast has lost several members, including Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling, both during the show and after it ended in 2015.

Monteith played Finn Hudson, the William McKinley High School football quarterback who reluctantly joined the New Directions and later romanced Lea Michele’s character, Rachel Berry.

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Ahead of season 5, the 31-year-old died in July 2013 of a “mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol” in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada, according to the report from the local coroner’s office.

Monteith, who spoke openly about battling drug addiction as a teen, had spent 30 days in a rehab program just three months before he passed away.

Rivera was 33 when she drowned while boating with her then 4-year-old son, Josey, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., on July 8, 2020. The actress portrayed Santana Lopez throughout Glee’s six-season run from 2009 to 2015.

Mark Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman, died by suicide on Jan. 30, 2018, as the 35-year-old awaited sentencing after taking a plea deal in a sex crime case.

Lea Michele performs in “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” episode of GLEE

With this new era of Glee, Brennan admitted he didn’t want to bring back the musical comedy at first.

“I wasn’t that excited about it,” he said. “Every time it came up, it was like, ‘Why would you do that again?’ For whatever reason, in the last six months or so, I completely did a 180 about it. It just seems the idea is right. I think the time is right. Now I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Disney+ and Hulu announced the revival last month.

While they didn’t indicate whether any original cast members would return for the revival, Chris Colfer later teased that he was in talks to reprise the role of Kurt Hummel. Heather Morris confirmed on social media that she would be back as Cheerio Britney S. Pierce.