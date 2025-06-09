[Photo : File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Mosese Bulitavu have paid tribute to Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea following his sudden death.

Rabuka extended condolences to Vocea’s family on behalf of the coalition government and the people of Fiji.

He says Vocea’s death was a significant loss to his family, colleagues, the government and the communities he served.

The Prime Minister says the ministry will work closely with Vocea’s family on funeral arrangements in line with established protocols.

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Bulitavu says the ministry had sent a delegation to convey its condolences to the family.

He says the ministry will respect the family’s wishes, traditional obligations and Vanua protocols during the mourning period.

Funeral details will be announced after consultations with the family.

Bulitavu also extended condolences to Vocea’s relatives, loved ones and colleagues.