[Photo : Supplied]

Work on the $13 million Kavanagasau Road Sealing and Upgrade Project in Sigatoka officially began today.

Running from the end of Laselase Village towards Naroro Village, the project will improve access for residents and farming communities along the upper eastern bank of the Sigatoka Valley.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the project is about more than upgrading road infrastructure.

“This project is not simply about upgrading a section of road; it is about improving connectivity, strengthening agricultural livelihoods, enhancing access to essential services and creating better opportunities for the communities along the upper Kavanagasau corridor.”

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Works include realigning and sealing the road, improving stormwater drainage, fixing slip areas, upgrading damaged crossings and relocating utility services where needed.

The upgrade will address longstanding challenges such as dust, flooding and washouts, especially during bad weather.

Because the upper Sigatoka Valley is a major producer of root crops, vegetables and sugarcane, better road conditions will make transporting produce to markets and Sigatoka Town safer and more reliable.

The project will also ease daily travel for schoolchildren and residents while improving access to healthcare and emergency services.

The Fiji Roads Authority will work closely with the contractor, traditional leaders, landowners and residents to minimise disruptions during construction.

Works will also protect Kavanagasau’s historical and archaeological heritage, including the Taveuni Hill Fort site.