Preparations are on track for this weekend’s Island Boxing Promotions event in Ba, with promoter Faiyaz Harun saying there have been no changes to the programme.

Harun hopes the promotion will be as successful as the previous event.

Encouraged by the strong turnout from Ra rugby supporters at Narauyaba ground last Saturday, he is urging fans to come along again, noting that several more Ra boxers will compete this weekend.

New Zealand’s Joseph Saumoa will take on Fiji heavyweight champion Semi Dauloloma in the main supporting bout.

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The card will also feature a Fiji cruiserweight title fight between Ba boxers Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva, alongside supporting and exhibition bouts.

The event will be held this Saturday at AD Patel College in Ba.

Fans can also watch live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for FJD $79 in Fiji or FJD $159 overseas.