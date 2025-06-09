[Photo : File]

Weather conditions across the Fiji Group are expected to remain generally dry over the coming days and weeks, with no major rainfall systems forecast to affect the country.

Although some locations may experience occasional rainfall, overall conditions will remain predominantly dry.

South-easterly trade winds are expected to prevail across the Fiji Group over the next few days.

This as Tropical Cyclone Xavier remains a Category 4 system as of midday today, with maximum sustained winds near its centre estimated at 165 km/hr and gusts reaching 230 km/hr.

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The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is slow-moving and showing signs of gradual weakening, with further weakening to Category 3 intensity expected.

TC Xavier continues to affect the Northern Cook Islands, posing no direct threat to Fiji at this stage.

Fiji Met, as the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre Nadi, will continue to closely monitor Tropical Cyclone Xavier and provide updates as necessary.