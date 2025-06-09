[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

Former Ministry of Education Director of Finance Sukhendra Lal has been acquitted of charges of Abuse of Office and General Dishonesty – causing a loss by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Sufia Hamza delivered the judgment today, finding that the state had failed to prove both charges against Lal beyond reasonable doubt.

Lal had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stemmed from a $20,000 Chinese Embassy donation intended to support special and inclusive education programmes.

The court heard that the funding was intended for the purchase of educational resources, including braille machines, hearing aids and communication devices for special schools.

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During the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered 19 documents as exhibits.

The court also heard that no detailed acquittals accounting for how the funds were spent had been submitted.

However, Lal maintained in his defence that the funding process had been approved by the Permanent Secretary and that the delay in depositing the cheque was an oversight.

In her ruling, Magistrate Hamza found that the prosecution had failed to establish that Lal abused the authority of his office through an arbitrary act prejudicial to another person’s rights.

On the alternative charge of General Dishonesty – Causing a Loss, the court also found insufficient evidence to establish that Lal dishonestly caused a loss or risk of loss to another person.

He was therefore acquitted of both charges.

Speaking on behalf of his client outside court, Counsel Ramesh Prakash says that Lal had been heavily impacted by the charges.

“It’s a big relief to him and his family and I hope that everything is okay because its something that arose out of his job which he did, which he thought was the right way to do.”

The court noted that there is a 28-day period to appeal the decision.