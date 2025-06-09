[Photo: FILE]

The National Federation Party says its three years in government have better prepared it to deliver on key national issues if given another term.

Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the NFP is now better equipped to address challenges, including the rising cost of living, healthcare, housing, infrastructure and employment.

While acknowledging that much more needs to be done, he says the party has gained valuable experience in office and understands where improvements are needed.

Prasad says the coalition has not been able to fix everything, particularly longstanding problems in the health sector and infrastructure.

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“NFP in government, and in the last three years, we have delivered on the minimum wage, which was less than $4. As soon as we came in, we raised it to $4, then $4.50, then $5. That’s done. And of course, there will be, so there are things that the National Federation Party in government, and I as the Minister of Finance, have delivered. We wrote off the TELS debt of 650 million, freeing 53,000 families from the shackles of debt.”

Professor Prasad adds that the party intends to carry this vision into the next general election, confident that its time in government has prepared it for the challenges ahead.

Moving forward, the party says its priorities will be better governance, improved public services and addressing the everyday concerns of Fijians.