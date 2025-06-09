[Source: AP]

A Spanish High Court judge has opened an investigation into singer Julio Iglesias.

After following a complaint filed by two former employees in which they alleged sexual offenses, degrading treatment and assault, a court ruling seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday said.

Rights group Women’s Link Worldwide filed the complaint on behalf of the two women, who alleged that Iglesias had sexually and physically assaulted them in 2021 in his Caribbean residences in which they worked.

It followed a joint investigation into Iglesias’ alleged misconduct by Spanish outlet elDiario.es and U.S. broadcaster Univision.

Article continues after advertisement

An email seeking comment from Miami-based entertainment lawyer Russell L. King, whose website lists Iglesias as among his clients, was not immediately answered. Iglesias has previously called the allegations untrue.

The 83-year-old is one of the world’s most successful musical artists, having sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages.