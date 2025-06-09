[Photo: FILE]

Motorists travelling along Princes Road between Tamavua and Tacirua are being urged to exercise caution as topographic survey works get underway later this month.

The Fiji Roads Authority says survey teams from Beca International will be operating along the corridor from November 23 to December 7 to collect detailed ground and infrastructure data for future road improvement planning.

According to the FRA, the works will be conducted during daylight hours and will include survey control activities, topographic surveys and LiDAR scanning.

Drivers can expect increased activity along the route, with survey personnel working near the roadside throughout the two-week period.

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FRA is advising motorists to follow temporary traffic management measures, observe all warning signs and reduce speed when passing survey crews to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

Residents and property owners along the corridor are also being asked to cooperate with survey teams by allowing brief access near property boundaries where necessary to collect survey data.

According to FRA, all survey personnel will be wearing high-visibility clothing and carrying identification while carrying out the works.

The authority says the data collected will support planning for future upgrades along the busy Tamavua to Tacirua corridor and has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the survey period.