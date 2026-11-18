Source: Reuters
More than a quarter of a million young Haitian children will suffer from acute malnutrition by next year, an international report warned on Tuesday, as mass displacements fueled by gang violence worsen a devastating crisis.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a benchmark for measuring famines, estimated that 253,700 children aged up to 5 will face acute malnutrition by May 2027, and nearly 94,000 of these will be severe, life-threatening cases.
More than 25,700 pregnant and breastfeeding women are also expected to suffer from acute malnutrition, it said.
Armed violence and mass displacement are disrupting the provision of aid to Haiti’s most vulnerable families, as well as limiting access to healthcare for children vulnerable to long-term developmental harm from a lack of sufficient food.
“Behind those numbers are children who cannot wait. Violence and displacement are cutting families off from food and life-saving treatment,” said Maxime Ngalula, Action Against Hunger’s country director for Haiti.
While severe cases are treatable, Ngalula said, they need help now. Even as aid groups in Haiti bring meals to displacement camps and schools, severe funding cuts have limited the reach of such operations in Haiti.