Source: Reuters

More than a quarter of a ​million young Haitian children will suffer from acute malnutrition by next year, an international report ‌warned on Tuesday, as mass displacements fueled by gang violence worsen a devastating crisis.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a benchmark for measuring famines, estimated that 253,700 children aged up to 5 will face acute malnutrition by May 2027, ​and nearly 94,000 of these will be severe, life-threatening cases.

More than 25,700 pregnant and breastfeeding ​women are also expected to suffer from acute malnutrition, it said.

Armed violence and mass ⁠displacement are disrupting the provision of aid to Haiti’s most vulnerable families, as well as limiting access to ​healthcare for children vulnerable to long-term developmental harm from a lack of sufficient food.

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“Behind those numbers are ​children who cannot wait. Violence and displacement are cutting families off from food and life-saving treatment,” said Maxime Ngalula, Action Against Hunger’s country director for Haiti.

While severe cases are treatable, Ngalula said, they need help now. Even as aid ​groups in Haiti bring meals to displacement camps and schools, severe funding cuts have limited the reach ​of such operations in Haiti.