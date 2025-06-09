Alliance Director-General Ashish Khanna [Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The International Solar Alliance is urging Fiji to expand solar power to reduce its reliance on imported diesel and help bring down electricity costs.

Alliance Director-General Ashish Khanna says Fiji spends more than 10 percent of its gross domestic product on diesel imports, almost twice what it spends on education.

Speaking to FBC News on the sidelines of COP31, Khanna says Fiji could reduce its dependence on imported fuel by expanding rooftop solar and investing in larger projects that combine solar power with battery storage.

He says installing solar panels on homes and businesses could help lower electricity bills.

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The Alliance has discussed with the government what regulatory changes may be needed to make it easier for customers to connect their systems to the grid.

Khanna says the cost of shipping equipment to small island markets is one barrier. He says Fiji could pool orders with other Pacific countries to secure better prices from suppliers.

The Alliance has also held talks with the Fiji Development Bank about a possible loan guarantee that could help local businesses secure financing for rooftop solar, floating solar and projects to power health facilities.