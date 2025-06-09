[Source: Reuters]

Denmark has urged fellow European Union members to take concrete steps ‌to stand up to Russia after saying it had prevented an assassination allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, in a note sent to EU governments that was confirmed by two diplomats.

Danish police and security officials said on Friday that they had averted an attempt ​by Russian intelligence services to kill a US-Ukrainian rapper in September before ​a performance.

Denmark has urged fellow European Union members to take concrete steps ‌to stand up to Russia after saying it had prevented an assassination allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, in a note sent to EU governments that was confirmed by two diplomats.

Danish police and security officials said on Friday that they had averted an attempt ​by Russian intelligence services to kill a US-Ukrainian rapper in September before ​a performance.

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“There is clear momentum to act decisively now, and we should seize ‌this ⁠moment to replace our current patchwork of national measures with a truly unified EU-wide approach.”

The note also urged member states to make more use of limited visas that do not permit travel throughout the rest of the Schengen zone, and to ​set tougher entry ​restrictions for current ⁠and former Russian combatants.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Friday that Denmark’s accusations were not backed with proof.

European Commission ​President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stood in ​full solidarity ⁠with Denmark and with all member states targeted by Russian hybrid attacks.

She said the bloc would soon propose a “new European Security Strategy” to reinforce preparedness and deterrence.

The European ⁠Commission ​also plans shortly to present its 22nd sanctions ​package against Russia over Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. Visa restrictions are among ​the measures being discussed.