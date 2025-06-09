[Source: File]

Police football assistant manager Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Avinesh Dutt says the team is preparing well for today’s Vodafone Sukuna Bowl clash with Army.

Police are the defending champions, and he says building teamwork has been a key focus since their training began.

Reddy adds that Police is ready for the challenge, saying the team is always prepared when it comes to sports against Army.

The defending champions will be looking to carry that confidence onto the field today.

Article continues after advertisement

Seasoned campaigners like Simione Tamanisau, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Iliesa Nayasi, Sairusi Nalaubu and Madhwan Goundar will boost Police.

Meawhile, Army will have the services of new recruits Filipe Baravilala, Iosefo Verevou and Gabriele Matanisiga.

Other players include Christopher Wasasala, Kolinio Sivoki, Peniame Drova and Epeli Loaniceva.

Today’s football match starts at 10am and rugby league at 1:30pm.

Tomorrow, the women’s rugby game kicks off at 11am with the Sukuna Bowl clash at 4pm.

Overseas fans can watch football, rugby league, and the women’s and men’s rugby matches live on VITI+ today and tomorrow for $99.