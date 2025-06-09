[Source: Reuters]

Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by ​drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea.

Finland said this was likely an attack by Ukraine, and the vessel later drifted ‌into Finnish waters.

The 16-member crew of the Sparta II evacuated onto lifeboats, then to a nearby Russian ship, and is on its way back to Russia, Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin told public broadcaster Yle late on Saturday.

Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia’s northwest Leningrad region this year, including some that strayed into the airspace of the Baltic region, leading to fears that the war was affecting NATO territory.

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“It ​is likely that Ukraine … is behind (the attack),” Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen told a press conference, adding it was not clear why the vessel had been targeted.

The ​ship, bound for Russian exclave Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters west of Russia’s Gogland island, Finland’s Defence Forces said, corroborating an earlier ⁠account by Russian officials.

The blaze was ongoing late on Saturday and Finland is leading the rescue operation as the ship is at anchor in its waters, although Russian vessels may eventually ​tow the wreckage home, Finnish authorities said.

A Russian helicopter was suspected of briefly violating Finnish airspace during the rescue operation, said Mikko Simola, commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.