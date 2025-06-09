Fiji international Caleb Navale is reportedly closing in on a move to the PNG Chiefs as the expansion club steps up preparations for its historic 2028 NRL debut.

The 23-year-old Manly Sea Eagles forward has emerged as a key recruitment target as the Chiefs look to strengthen their forward pack ahead of their inaugural campaign.

According to Nine News reports on Tuesday, Navale is close to agreeing to terms with the Chiefs after turning down a contract extension offer from Manly.

Navale remains contracted to the Sea Eagles until the end of 2027, but his decision has opened the door for the PNG outfit to secure his services beyond next season.

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The Canterbury Bulldogs had also reportedly expressed interest in the young forward as they look to bolster their middle-forward stocks. However, the latest reports indicate the Chiefs have moved ahead in the race for his signature.

Navale brings valuable experience to the table, having represented Fiji in 10 international Tests and made his NRL debut for Manly in 2024.

A potential move would see the young forward become part of the PNG Chiefs’ build-up to their historic entry into the NRL in 2028.