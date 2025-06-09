[Photo : Kelera Ditaiki]

Methamphetamine has been detected across all four wastewater monitoring sites in Fiji, with Suva recording the highest level at almost five doses per day for every 1,000 people.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the finding raises concerns about the presence of methamphetamine in communities and the need for stronger efforts to address illicit drug use.

According to Fiji’s first Wastewater Drug Monitoring Report, the level recorded in Suva was more than double that of Nadi.

“Overall, illicit drug use in Fiji is lower than in Australia. However, the fact that methamphetamine was found at every site and cocaine at one site shows that Fiji is not free from the regional drug trade. Because the data was collected every day for a full week, we can also see patterns.”

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The report provides the first science-based picture of drug consumption across key population centres, covering areas that serve around 20 percent of Fiji’s population.

Naivalurua says the findings give authorities reliable data to better understand drug-use patterns and identify areas requiring closer attention.

He says the information will help Government direct resources towards targeted enforcement and prevention efforts.

The Minister adds that methamphetamine remains a significant concern because of the harm it causes through addiction, health risks and associated criminal behaviour.