Parents must take greater responsibility for their children’s behaviour, with Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua saying discipline begins at home.

His comments follow public debate over a video showing a police officer confronting young people in town.

Naivalurua has defended the officer’s actions, saying parents must not overlook their role in guiding and disciplining their children.

Naivalurua says the behaviour of young people in public reflects the values and discipline they receive at home.

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He believes parents must take a more active role in supervising their children, particularly after school.

“The best school is still at home. The best teachers are still mum and dad.”

The Minister has also praised the police officer involved in the incident, saying his actions could leave a lasting lesson for the young people.

He says early intervention is important, warning that failure to address behavioural problems at an early stage could allow them to grow into bigger social issues.

Naivalurua has urged those criticising the officer over children’s rights to also consider the responsibility of parents in keeping young people disciplined and accountable.

He says the officer was doing a job that parents should be doing at home.