Thirty-four children and a teacher killed in Pakistan school

Source: Reuters

At least 34 schoolchildren and a female teacher were killed on Thursday ​when the roof of a school collapsed during morning classes in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, police and rescue officials said.

As panicked parents and relatives thronged the school site to search for their loved ones, rescue workers spent hours pulling children from the rubble of the privately run Al-Khair Education Center.

Most of the victims were under 13 and from low-income households.

At least 45 children suffered injuries, ranging from minor wounds to severe trauma, ​said Arif Khattak, regional director of the Rescue Department.

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Television footage showed rescuers clawing through debris with their bare hands and carrying ​bloodied children to waiting ambulances as residents crowded the narrow alley where the school stood.