Russia drops war posts case against children’s hospice founder Moniava

source: Reuters

Russian investigators have dropped a criminal case against children’s hospice founder Lida Moniava after finding her actions ​did not constitute a crime, her lawyer and ‌a group of supporters said on Tuesday, a rare apparent reversal by authorities enforcing stringent wartime censorship laws.

Moniava was briefly detained ​in September and charged with deliberately spreading false ​information about the actions of Russian armed forces ⁠against Ukrainian civilians.

She denied the charge and was placed ​under pre-trial restrictions. Her Lighthouse charity continued its work supporting ​critically ill children and young people in Moscow region.

In a post on Telegram, a group set up to support her during ​the case announced what it called a miracle. “We have ​incredible news — the criminal case against Lida Moniava has been dropped.”

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It ‌thanked ⁠those who had spoken up for Moniava. “Special thanks to the heroic patients from Lighthouse who came to support Lida at the court in wheelchairs and with ventilators,” ​it added.

Her lawyer ​said investigators ⁠had informed him that they had dropped the case, Russian news agencies reported.