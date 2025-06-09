Social worker and community advocate Vili Finau [Photo: FILE]

More than 5,000 residents living in communities on the outskirts of Nadi continue to face intermittent and unreliable water supply, with some families reportedly waiting up to three weeks for water trucks.

The affected areas include Uciwai, Nawai, Nawaicoba, Nalovo and surrounding communities, where residents claim they have been dealing with water shortages for years.

Social worker and community advocate Vili Finau says families are being forced to ration water, while some are relying on wells and boreholes that are now running dry.

Finau says two large water tanks from the previous administration have remained empty since 2022, with no visible progress towards their installation.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says a network of volunteers has been delivering bottled water to struggling families, but stresses that it is not a sustainable solution.

“And the story is the same, they want water, they’ve been living all their lives with water carted to them.”

Finau also raised concerns over a pipeline supplying the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, questioning whether water from the system could be intermittently shared with surrounding communities during the current crisis.

“The demand is there, I feel for children they’re drinking salty water from the well that has no water”

A representative from the Water Authority of Fiji says the resort receives water supply only two days a week and that the needs of surrounding communities are also taken into account.

“And we supplement through water carting, you can see its a matter of the production and the damand, just to be mindful the Nadi, Lautoka works on gravity supply its not on pumping”

The Water Authority says the two blue water tanks at Nawaicoba are in the final stages of commissioning and are expected to improve water supply to communities in Southern Nadi once operational.