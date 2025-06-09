[Photo: FILE]

Accommodation providers are being urged to strengthen pest inspections and treatment ahead of the busy December holiday season, following a rise in bed bug complaints reported to the Consumer Council of Fiji.

The Council has received 12 complaints this year involving hotels, homestays, Airbnb rentals and resorts, with half of these cases reported since the beginning of October.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the increase is concerning as more local families and international visitors prepare to travel during the holiday period.

In one recent case, a guest at a Nadi hotel reported being severely bitten by bed bugs. Although he was moved to another room, he claimed to have found bed bugs there as well.

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Shandil adds that accommodation providers are responsible for ensuring their rooms are clean and free from bed bugs, regardless of where the pests may have originated.

Shandil says that guests should be offered a refund if an accommodation provider cannot provide a room free of bed bugs.

The Council is urging hotels, resorts, homestays and short-term rental operators to make regular pest inspections and professional treatment part of their routine maintenance.