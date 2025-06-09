[Photo: FILE]

Three Police recruits who were allegedly struck by a private vehicle last Thursday in Suva were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained from the incident.

Police say one recruit remains admitted for further medical observation and treatment, while the other two were treated and discharged.

Police are investigating the incident where the vehicle allegedly drove into pedestrians along Laucala Bay Road last Thursday at about 5.30pm.

It is understood that the driver drove off after he was approached by unidentified persons.

Article continues after advertisement

In the process, the car allegedly struck several vehicles before turning around and allegedly hitting pedestrians along the busy road.