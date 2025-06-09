No road access leave more than 30,000 pineapple plants at risk [Photo: FILE]

More than 30,000 pineapple plants are ready for harvesting at Natavaga Farm in Nakavika, Macuata, but without proper road access, thousands of dollars’ worth of produce could be left to rot.

For 65-year-old farmer Savenaca Kadavikece, years of seeking assistance have yielded little progress, leaving him struggling to transport his pineapples from the farm to the market.

He is now making another appeal to the Government, hoping action will finally replace promises before his hard-earned harvest goes to waste.

Despite repeatedly approaching the Agriculture Office in Seaqaqa and Labasa and providing the required information, Kadavikece’s request for a farm access road remains unanswered.

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“I have been trying to get this farm road constructed for the past few years. I have been approaching the Agriculture Office in Seaqaqa, but there has been no response or action. I have provided all the information they requested, but I keep being told to come back tomorrow. Unfortunately, that tomorrow never comes.”

The lack of road access has forced Kadavikece to carry sacks of pineapples on his back for hours just to reach the main road, with some produce left to rot on the farm.

With more than 30,000 plants ready for harvesting, he is sometimes forced to sell his pineapples for as little as $1 to $5 to avoid losing them altogether.

Proper road access, he believes, would make a significant difference by allowing vehicles and trucks to reach the farm and transport his produce directly to the market.

Minister for Rural Development Mosese Bulitavu says the Ministry has programmes to assist farmers with the construction of farm access roads, urging Kadavikece to submit an application to the Provincial Administrator’s Office in Macuata for an assessment of the proposed road and the assistance that can be provided.

He adds that the Ministry will also need to consider the economic benefits of the project, as the level of economic activity generated must justify the construction of the farm road.

With the festive season approaching, Kadavikece is hoping the Government will finally act on his long-standing request.

A farm access road, he believes, would not only save his harvest from going to waste but also ease the burden of transporting his produce to the market and allow him to reach more customers.