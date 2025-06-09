[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Aquaculture production in the Western Division is facing significant pressure from prolonged dry weather.

An assessment carried out by the Ministry of Fisheries across the Western Division has found falling water levels and drying water sources, putting fish and prawn farming at risk.

In Ra, the Ministry assessed 30 farms between November 16 and 20, covering 68 percent of all aquaculture farms in the province.

The assessment found that streams, creeks and groundwater levels were declining at 45 percent of the farms visited.

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Water temperatures are also changing, increasing the risk of algae blooms and higher water turbidity with farmers facing shortages of backup equipment during water shortages.

In Nadroga, nine fish ponds have already dried up after their water sources ran out.

In Nadi, some farmers have lost their water sources completely, while others are struggling to maintain pond levels.

The Ministry has identified an urgent need for 200 kilograms of feed for each of nine farmers, as well as water pumps and storage tanks to help sustain production.

It is also recommending emergency harvesting for ponds that have been stocked for more than three months to reduce losses.

The Ministry says it will continue monitoring affected farms and working with farmers on support and adaptation measures as dry conditions persist.