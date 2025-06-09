[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s first wastewater drug monitoring report has revealed that the use of alcohol, cocaine and MDMA generally increases over weekends.

The study has unveiled alarming patterns in illicit substance consumption across monitored population centres.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the findings provide important insights into when certain substances are more commonly used.

The report also found that nicotine and alcohol remain the most widely consumed substances across all four monitored sites.

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“The findings provide clear evidence: one, nicotine and alcohol remain the substances used in the greatest quantities at every site. Alcohol, cocaine and MDMA use generally goes up on weekends. Clear pattern. Most importantly, this data helps the government and our international partners take more targeted approaches.”

Naivalurua says better data will help authorities track trends and assess their response to drugs.

Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission representative Dr Wendy Darling is urging Fiji to act now to prevent further drug-related health problems.

The Ministry of Policing and Communication is also working with academic institutions, UNICEF and other agencies to develop Fiji’s first national drug report, combining wastewater findings with law enforcement statistics, health data and community insights.