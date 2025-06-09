[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is making significant progress in reducing violence against women, with the latest national study showing a decline in cases over the past 15 years.

The rate of women who have experienced physical or sexual violence from their husbands or partners has dropped from 64 percent in 2010 to 48 percent.

The Equality Institute’s Director of Research, Loksee Leung, says the 16 percentage-point decline is significant, particularly at a time when many countries around the world continue to struggle with violence against women.

Speaking at the launch of Fiji’s Second National Study on Women’s Health and Life Experiences, Leung says the improvement has been recorded across all four geographical regions, in both rural and urban communities, and among women with different education levels.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every day, we’re hearing of new cases of gender-based violence, reports of more victims, reports of more perpetrators, the rise of the manosphere, horrible new tactics and new technology that perpetrators use to abuse their victims. And in the face of all this, you will hear people say violence against women is inevitable. Things will never change.

And these findings from Fiji are a direct counter to all of that.”

She adds that global progress in ending violence against women has remained slow, with funding cuts, climate crises, and humanitarian emergencies and new technology creating further challenges.

Counsellor for Pacific Regional and Fiji Bilateral Development Cooperation at the New Zealand High Commission, Rachel Bennett, says the latest findings are both encouraging and concerning.

“The study provides evidence that identifies patterns and risk factors, as has been said, and helps us understand how women’s experiences affect their health, wellbeing and opportunities throughout their lives. And it allows us to measure progress over time.”

She adds that the findings will help measure progress and guide efforts to create a safer future for women and girls.