[Photo: SUPPLIED]

More than 17.7 million plastic bottles and aluminium cans have been returned through the Return & Earn Fiji programme between January and September this year, showing growing community participation in recycling.

Three municipal councils Lautoka, Nadi and Lami have each recovered more than one million containers, with their combined collections exceeding 7.4 million.

Return & Earn Fiji Representative Dwain Qalovaki says the results show that the country already has the foundations of a national container recovery system, with communities

willing to participate when convenient collection services and financial incentives are available.

Under the programme, people receive five cents for every eligible beverage container returned, creating an opportunity for households, schools and communities to earn additional income while reducing waste.

Qalovaki says the programme has expanded from its first municipal partnership with Sigatoka Town Council in 2025 to eight municipal councils this year, also creating green jobs and income opportunities.

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He says the next step is for Government and the private sector to work together on a regulatory framework to integrate the existing programme into Fiji’s national waste management system.

Qalovaki says this would support further investment in collection facilities, improve access for rural and maritime communities and create more employment opportunities.

He adds that Fiji now has an opportunity to build on an existing system, while developing a model that could also benefit other Pacific Island countries.