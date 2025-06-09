Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats

Source: Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that “strong and model NATO ally” Greece and the United States are launching new counterterrorism information sharing between their law enforcement agencies.

During an official ​visit to Athens, Rubio said Greece was particularly exposed to the threats ​posed by mass migration and human trafficking.

“As part of our efforts to ⁠combat these common threats to our nations, we’re proud to announce a new memorandum ​of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen the counterterrorism information sharing between ​our respective law enforcement agencies,” he told reporters alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

Greece has been an important NATO ally to the United States, offering key military facilities to safeguard security in the Eastern ​Mediterranean, and it leads an EU maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the ​Red Sea.

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Rubio and Gerapetritis presided over the sixth round of a US-Greece strategic dialogue that began ‌in 2018 ⁠in which the sides agreed “to deepen defense ties, bolster trade and investment, and promote cultural ties,” according to a joint statement.

Greece, it said, would receive $4 billion to support a long-term defense plan to increase interoperability between the two militaries and to “explore future ​opportunities for defense industrial ​base cooperation.”