Evicted Spanish octogenarian Maricarmen Abascal, has died

Source: Reuters

Maricarmen Abascal, the 87-year-old woman whose dramatic eviction last month sparked mass housing protests in Spain that ultimately led ​to an early election, has died, Madrid’s tenants’ union said on Wednesday, ‌provoking an outpouring of grief and anger on the streets of the capital.

Abascal had been in hospital since her eviction on September 23 from her home of more than 70 years, when ​police and social workers removed her by stretcher.

Since then, protests have included activists camping out on ​one of Madrid’s main squares and calls for action over a mounting ⁠housing crisis including a shortage of homes and surging rents.

Following the news of Abascal’s death, ​thousands marched from the square, Puerta del Sol, towards parliament, chanting: “This is not a death. ​It’s a murder!” A cause of death was not announced.

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Trade unions on Wednesday announced there will be a nationwide general strike over housing issues on November 11.

The protests, along with parliament’s rejection last week of decrees ​aimed at curbing evictions and limiting rent pressures, prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to ​call an early election for November 29.