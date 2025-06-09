China plans late entry into WHO leadership race

source: Reuters

China plans to put forward a late candidate to ‌lead the World Health Organization, according to four diplomats and a source familiar with the matter, giving Beijing a chance to expand its influence after the US quit the WHO.

Beijing has long sought to take on more responsibility within ​UN agencies and other multilateral bodies, just as the United States under President Donald Trump ​winds down its engagement with the UN and some of its constituent organisations.

The WHO ⁠leads international efforts to combat disease and health crises such as the current Ebola outbreak in ​the Democratic Republic of Congo and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The sources said China plans to put forward ​Song Li, a senior public health official with 20 years’ expertise in maternal and child health policy and international cooperation, to succeed the incumbent director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

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Song and the Chinese mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to ​Reuters requests for comment.

A diplomatic source said the planned nomination was a clear sign that China wanted ​to fill a void where the US has stepped back.