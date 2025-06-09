Attacks on Saudi airports kill three people

Source: Reuters

Three people have been killed in attacks on Saudi airports, the country’s civil aviation authorities ​said on Wednesday, as fighting intensified in Yemen between the Iran-aligned Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.

One person was killed and eight wounded in an attack on King Khalid International ‌Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and two were killed and 28 wounded in an attack on facilities at Abha airport, it said in a statement.

One of the attacks was on Wednesday and the other on Tuesday, the civil aviation authorities said, without saying which attack had occurred on which day.

The Saudi airport attacks were among a series of strikes targeting aviation infrastructure on Wednesday.

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Yemen’s Houthis attacked Aden’s international airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones earlier on Wednesday, the country’s Transport ​Ministry said.

One missile landed near the runway minutes before a flight from Cairo was due to land, the ministry said. The airport is the main international gateway for parts of Yemen outside ​Houthi control.