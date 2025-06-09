With drug-related concerns continuing to grow in Fiji, Vatudamu Lions head coach Abdul Ali is urging young people to get more involved in sports, believing it can help steer them away from drugs and other harmful activities.

The Vatudamu Lions were among the teams competing at the Diwali Santan Futsal Tournament in Suva today, where Ali highlighted the importance of creating positive opportunities for young people.

He says the Indo-Fijian community often host religious programs where they have football tournaments, and they encourage more youths to join.

Ali said it was heartbreaking to see more young Fijians getting caught up in illegal activities and finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

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He believes sports can provide a positive outlet for young people to channel their energy, develop discipline and stay focused on healthier lifestyles.

“We calling out to the young people out there, if you want, you can come and join our clubs and be part of these types of competitions. It’s really sad to see our young people going down the wrong way, try out sports, it will help change your life.”

Ali is encouraging communities to create more sporting opportunities for youths, saying greater participation can help keep them engaged in positive activities while building stronger and healthier communities.