Players from inactive clubs will be able to join another club in the same district without paying a transfer fee as the Fiji Football Association moves to get district competitions under way by March next year.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel announced the waiver at the association’s council meeting at the Vuvale Conference Room in Nadi.

He said the Board of Control approved the measure to help districts meet the deadline.

Only players moving from an inactive club to another club in the same district qualify for the waiver.

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Patel said Fiji FA staff would begin helping districts register players in the Northern Division before moving to the Western and Southern divisions.

Players will need to bring a photograph and their birth certificate.

He said club licensing would become compulsory in 2028, when only licensed clubs would be eligible to compete.

The board is also considering providing laptops to senior division districts to enter competition details into Fiji FA’s system.

Patel said staff would be trained to use the system, with districts responsible for the equipment.