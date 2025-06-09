Wasasala inspires Labasa

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

A 90th-minute goal from Captain Christopher Wasasala gave Extra Supermarket Labasa FC a 2-1 win over Kells Investment/Global Care Suva FC in their FMF Inter District Championship pool match.

While many were expecting the match to end in a 1-all draw, Wasasala struck right on full-time to secure a dramatic victory.

Simione Ragoneturaga had put Labasa ahead in the 22nd minute before Andrew Naicker equalised for Suva five minutes later.

Wasasala had to encourage his team after a few key players who were in the 22-member squad were ruled out.

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The national rep says he had to inspire the players.

“So I told the boys, come today; if we are not here, you are here; you are representing Labasa. We know Lombard is a big district team, and if you have the opportunity to wear this Labasa jersey, you give your best. You are playing for your, you are no more youth players, you are playing for Labasa team, and it’s a senior team. You come and play 110%. I think the boys have done well today, and they showed it to their family.”

In another game yesterday, defending FMF IIDC trophy holders, Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC thumped Nasinu FC 5-0.

Merril Nand scored a double while Ramzan Khan, Josaia Sela and Epeli Valevou netted one each.

BOG champions, Dayals Steel Ba FC beat Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC 2-1 in their first game.

Etonio Dogalau opened the scoring for Ba in the 30th minute before Luciano Orzo equalised for Lautoka five minutes later.

Dogalau struck again in the 40th minute to complete his double and send the Men in Black into the break with the lead.

Vantex Solutions Navua FC also won yesterday, beating Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi FC 3-0.

The first Super Premier game today kicks off at 1:30pm between Lautoka and Nadi, followed by the Suva and Nasinu match at 3:30pm.

Ba faces Navua at 5:30pm before Labasa and Rewa meet at 7:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of all Super Premier games on Radio Fiji 2.