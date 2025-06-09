Three more years for Axellerate at Coral Coast 7s

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The McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s has extended its partnership with Axellerate for a further three years, continuing as the Official Apparel Partner of one of the world’s leading international invitational rugby sevens tournaments.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief in providing Fijian grassroots and club rugby players with an international stage on which to showcase their talent.

The 2027 tournament will again underline that international reach, with approximately 50 per cent of participating teams coming from overseas across the Men’s, Women’s and Youth competitions.

The Men’s division will feature 24 teams, bringing together leading Fijian club and invitational sides with overseas challengers, while the Women’s competition will feature 12 teams and the Youth competition 16 teams.

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Yet despite the increasingly international nature of the tournament, one remarkable record remains intact, no overseas team has ever won the Men’s title.

Tournament Founding Chairman Mr Jay Whyte said that record demonstrates both the extraordinary depth of rugby talent in Fiji and why the tournament provides such an important international platform for local players.

“One of the things that makes the Coral Coast 7s so special is that we bring the international rugby world to Fiji rather than asking our grassroots players to find their way to the international stage.

“A young player from a Fijian village or club can come to Lawaqa Park and suddenly find himself playing against international players, national teams and athletes who compete on the world sevens circuit.

“That is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase talent. You don’t need an overseas airfare, an agent or an international contract to be seen — you need to perform at Lawaqa Park.”

“Overseas teams have travelled to Sigatoka with outstanding players and tremendous rugby pedigrees, but no overseas team has ever managed to take the Men’s title out of Fiji. “That says something very powerful about the depth of rugby talent we have in this country.

“These overseas teams aren’t coming here for an exhibition. They come here to win. But when they arrive at Lawaqa Park, they discover just how difficult it is to beat Fijian club and invitational teams on their own soil.

“For our local players, that creates a genuine international shop window. They are not just playing in front of their own community — they are testing themselves against international opposition and showcasing to the rugby world what Fijian grassroots rugby can produce.”

It is this combination of international competition and grassroots opportunity that closely aligns the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s with Axellerate’s own philosophy.

Axellerate Managing Director Fiji, Mr Anthony Toscano, said the company was proud to extend its association with the tournament for another three years.

“Axellerate’s vision is very similar to that of Jay Whyte and the Coral Coast 7s Committee. It is all about supporting the community and growing alongside grassroots sporting teams in Fiji.

“The Coral Coast 7s is such an iconic tournament because of its rich blend of grassroots Fijian teams and visiting overseas teams, including teams and players who compete on the international 7s circuit.

“The tournament has been a very well organised event that has continued to grow, and we are very proud to once again be the Official Apparel Partner.”

Mr Toscano said the international dimension of the tournament, combined with its unmistakably Fijian character, made the partnership particularly attractive to Axellerate.

“Fiji is the home of 7s rugby, and overseas teams come here not only to play against some of the best sevens talent in the world, but also to experience the genuine, friendly hospitality that Fiji has to offer.

“The entire Coral Coast community comes together to create an incredible Fijian experience. It has become an important event not only on Fiji’s sporting calendar, but increasingly for the international teams that travel here to compete.”

Through the partnership, Axellerate will continue to provide quality rugby playing apparel and Official Coral Coast Fiji 7s Supporters Merchandise, helping strengthen the presentation and international identity of the tournament.

The 15th McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be staged at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, from 14–16 January 2027, featuring 24 Men’s teams, 12 Women’s teams and 16 Youth teams, with leading Fijian talent competing alongside teams and players from around the world.