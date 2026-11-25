Source: Reuters
Sweden’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday he has scheduled a vote on Moderates party leader Ulf Kristersson to remain prime minister, in a bid to end a gridlock that has left the country without a permanent government since a September election.
Kristersson’s right-wing bloc lost its majority in the election but was later asked by the speaker to try to form a new government after the centre-left opposition parties repeatedly failed to reach a deal on how to share power.
It remains unclear whether Kristersson can muster enough support from lawmakers for a centre-right government in the vote scheduled for November 30.
“I have decided to nominate Ulf Kristersson as candidate for the post of prime minister,” Speaker Andreas Norlen told a press conference, adding: “There is still a significant risk of a new election, that is clear.”
Sweden’s government formation has dragged on for 72 days.
Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson earlier on Tuesday said she was unable to form a government at this time but added that she was ready to resume talks if circumstances change.