[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A regenerative farming and eco-tourism project in Dreketi, Vanua Levu, has received international recognition at the United Kingdom Parliament.

The Blue Phoenix Group collected the Green World Champion of Champions 2026 award, receiving the Green Organisation’s highest honour.

Founder Dr Darius Singh says the recognition belongs to the people and generations of farmers from Dreketi who have contributed to the project.

The project is based in Dreketi, where regenerative farming and other ventures are creating employment and export opportunities for local communities.

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The estate currently employs almost 50 people from Dreketi villages and surrounding communities.

Its Fiji Roots brand also exports certified organic turmeric, ginger, cacao, kava and moringa to international health and wellness markets.

He says the family’s long-term investment in the estate has allowed it to develop opportunities for skilled employment, education and economic growth in the North.

The group is also looking to share its regenerative farming and eco-tourism model with neighbouring landowning units in Macuata.