[Source: Reuters]

The finger ​pointing to assign blame for the collapse of UN climate talks in Turkey began on Monday with calls for the resignation of the Australian ‌minister leading them.

The Pacific island nations most at risk expressed their despair over the failure of countries to collectively address global warming.

For the first time since the 2009 meeting in Copenhagen, the COP climate conference could not reach a final agreement from its talks after the EU and others rejected a final deal that did not include any mention of fossil fuels’ role in global warming because ​of pressure from Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations.

This was the first meeting since the UN’s environmental body confirmed global temperatures were set to exceed the ​1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) level scientists have said will cause extreme weather impacts to intensify, and the lack of collective action ⁠has increased a sense of impotence around the multilateral COP process.

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Turkey hosted the latest talks, called COP31, in Antalya but shared leadership with Australia. Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen ​was the COP31 president of negotiations and opposition politicians in his home country blamed him for the failure.

“This energy minister’s got to go because he’s a complete and utter ​failure,” Angus Taylor, a member of the Australian parliament who leads the opposition, told reporters on Monday.

“Chris Bowen was responsible for it. He should go,” Taylor said.

Speaking after the COP31 talks, Bowen blamed the very strong red lines many parties had on climate change.

Inside the Australian parliament, other opposition members asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese why he would not sack Bowen after the country had spent A$150 million ($99.23 ​million) on COP31. Albanese did not comment directly on whether he would ask Bowen to step down.

“We believe that climate change is real. We believe in the science,” ​Albanese said. “Whether it’s environmental security or national security, we act in Australia’s national interest.”