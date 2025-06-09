[File Photo]

Fiji’s campaign at the HSBC SVNS Dubai will be broadcast live on FBC 2, giving fans the opportunity to follow both the Fiji Airways men’s and women’s teams as they take on some of the world’s best sevens sides.

The tournament gets underway this Saturday, with the Fiji women’s side opening their campaign against Canada at 6.44pm before the men’s team takes on New Zealand at 8.36pm.

The Fijiana will return to the field against Japan at 9.44pm, while the men’s side faces France at 11.17pm.

Both teams will continue their pool matches into the early hours of Sunday, with the women taking on New Zealand at 2.52am before the men face Spain at 4am.

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Fiji will be looking to make a strong statement in Dubai as both teams continue their push for success on the international sevens circuit.