[Photo: Netball Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Crest Fiji A has continued its impressive form at the PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge, thrashing Samoa 68-36 in Brisbane.

Backed by strong support from the Fijian community in the stands, Fiji delivered another commanding performance, building on its winning start to the tournament.

The side controlled the contest from the opening stages and maintained its intensity throughout the four quarters to secure a convincing 32-goal victory.

The win follows Fiji’s 57-37 triumph over Papua New Guinea and provides further momentum as the team continues its Challenge Series campaign.