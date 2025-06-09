[Source: Reuters]
Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab, ESPN and the National Football League are partnering with IMAX to show the Super Bowl in movie theaters for the first time.
They added another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in the US.
The NFL championship game, scheduled for February 14 next year, will be shown at hundreds of IMAX locations across the United States and in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday
The companies said the broadcast will be “the largest live event in IMAX history”
The companies are wagering that the Super Bowl’s appeal as a communal event will be enough to draw fans out of their living rooms and into IMAX theaters
The 2026 Super Bowl drew nearly 125 million US viewers, Nielsen said
Tickets for Super Bowl LXI are expected to go on sale in January 2027
The game will also be broadcast on Walt Disney’s ABC and ESPN television networks and stream on Disney+ and the ESPN app
Rapper Jay-Z will headline the halftime show at the NFL championship game