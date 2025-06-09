[Source: Reuters]

Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab, ESPN and the National Football League are partnering with IMAX to ​show the Super Bowl in movie theaters ‌for the first time.

They added another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in ​the US.

The NFL championship game, scheduled ​for February 14 next year, will be ⁠shown at hundreds of IMAX locations across ​the United States and in select international ​markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday

The companies said the broadcast will be “the ​largest live event in IMAX history”

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The ​companies are wagering that the Super Bowl’s appeal as ‌a ⁠communal event will be enough to draw fans out of their living rooms and into IMAX theaters

The 2026 Super Bowl drew nearly ​125 million ​US viewers, ⁠Nielsen said

Tickets for Super Bowl LXI are expected to go on ​sale in January 2027

The game will ​also ⁠be broadcast on Walt Disney’s ABC and ESPN television networks and stream on Disney+ and ⁠the ​ESPN app

Rapper Jay-Z will headline the ​halftime show at the NFL championship game