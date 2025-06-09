[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is pushing to bring climate financing closer to Pacific Island countries through the establishment of a Green Climate Fund office in the region.

This was highlighted at COP31, by the Permanent Secretary of Environment Dr Sivendra Michael where Fiji confirmed progress towards bringing the international climate financing

institution closer to countries vulnerable to climate change.

He says that the move is expected to improve access to climate funding and strengthen support for climate projects across the Pacific.

“How does access look like on the ground for us? That’s a big milestone because the board members knew that we didn’t only want a post. We wanted an actual office to be moved

to the Pacific so all our multilateral partners, all our international development partners are closer to decision making on GCF resources.”

Dr Michael says securing support for the office required extensive discussions with Green Climate Fund board members and international development partners.

He adds that the government believes bringing the office closer to the region will help Pacific countries access the financial resources needed to address climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is also not a challenge that Fiji could have addressed alone. It required a global unity and also a collective action. Tireless amount of time we had to call board members to support our proposal in order for us to host the GCF office in Fiji.”

He says development comes as Fiji seeks greater international financial support to implement its climate commitments.

Fiji says stronger partnerships and improved access to climate finance will be critical in protecting vulnerable communities and building resilience against the impacts of climate change.